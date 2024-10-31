Cuomo under fire for allegedly lying about COVID deaths in nursing homes

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing possible federal prosecution after a U.S. House committee investigating government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic accused him of lying to Congress.

The Republican-led committee has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Cuomo, alleging the Democrat lied to Congress about his involvement with a controversial state report from July 2020 on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Documents originally obtained by the New York Times show he allegedly worked on drafts of that report.

"Mr. Cuomo provided false statements to the Select Subcommittee in what appears to be a conscious, calculated effort to insulate himself from accountability,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) wrote in the criminal referral.

A spokesman for Cuomo denied the allegations and said the committee's criminal referral amounted to a “taxpayer-funded farce.”

Cuomo’s legal team filed a separate complaint with the DOJ, accusing the committee of abusing its authority.