Hochul sounds alarm on social media's detrimental impact

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a warning to social media companies about its addictive messaging and advertisements that are affecting students’ performances in the classroom.

“We learned that coinciding with the pandemic was the rise of addictive algorithms,” Hochul said at a New York State United Teacher conference on Friday. “Intentionally designed by social media companies to grab your child, your student, and hold them captive.”

The New York United Teachers conference aimed to address the disconnect between students and teachers in the classroom due to students’ addictive use of social media.

Hochul said that students should be able to go to sleep at night, go to classes and hang out with their friends without the fear of reading what someone says about them online.

“The teachers that I met in person who said, ‘I’m in competition. I am trying to teach, trying to engage, make eye contact, and have a relationship with these kids because that’s how I can create a bond,” Hochul said. “They are not even looking at me. I am tired of this. This is getting too hard.' Those are direct quotes from teachers who want to do their jobs.”

Hochul calls for a partnership between the state and social media companies to find a solution to protect students' mental health and privacy.