Nassau County ramps up security ahead of Trump visit

Nassau County officials are enacting strict security ahead of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign rally at the Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Citing security concerns, officials would not give specific details about road closures at a briefing Tuesday afternoon, but warned residents and visitors to expect delays.

“If you are a local resident, we will do everything within our power to make sure that your ingress and egress to your homes, or your businesses if you're a business operating there, is smooth and as efficient and quick as possible,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Efforts were already underway on Tuesday to make sure the event is safe, according to police.

"We will have aviation over top during the arrival and during the time of the event, and we will also have our canine dogs out in the areas, in the wooded areas," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "We've already started those sweeps today.”

Private drones will not be allowed.

Rallygoers must register beforehand to get inside the Nassau Coliseum. Protesters will be confined to a “free speech zone” on Hempstead Turnpike.

The Wednesday rally is the former president's first major campaign event since a second assassination attempt on Sunday.