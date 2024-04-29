Four Amityville residents indicted for alleged murder and dismemberment

Four Amityville residents have been indicted for their alleged roles in the murder and dismemberment of a Yonkers couple. Body parts were discovered earlier this year in Southards Pond Park, Bethpage State Park and a wooded area in West Babylon.

Suffolk County officials say the victims were acquaintances of the four defendants. The couple was allegedly stabbed to death and dismembered in an Amityville home where the defendants were staying.

Investigators say the killings were planned and they found several cutting instruments throughout the home, including large knives and meat cleavers.

The defendants were arrested and released without bail in March since they were not charged with any bail-eligible offenses under New York state law.

Steven Brown and Amanda Wallace are set to appear in court on Tuesday. Jefferey Mackey and Alexis Nieves are due in court on June 3.