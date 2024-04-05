4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes CT and Long Island

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook both southern Connecticut and Long Island Friday morning. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the event was, “one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast to occur in the last century.”

The U.S. The Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake was centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and was the region’s strongest since an earthquake in 1884.

Hochul said in a statement late Friday morning that there were no reports of major damage, delays or power outages. Planes out of Newark and JFK airports were temporarily grounded, but resumed activity shortly after noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Hochul said that though no major incidents have been reported, the state would continue to check for the safety of buildings.

“We are going to be reviewing all potentially vulnerable infrastructure state sites throughout New York,” she said. “That is critically important in the aftermath of an event like this.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also responded following the earthquake; he said his office was working with the state’s Emergency Management & Homeland Security (DEMHS) Department to monitor emergencies. DEMHS later reported at an event with Lamont that no significant damage had been reported.