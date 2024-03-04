Hofstra alumna makes off-Broadway debut in ‘Fight or Flight’

Connecticut actor Camiryn Dorlinn is set to make her off-Broadway debut in the show “Fight or Flight” this weekend.

Dorlinn, who joined Hofstra University last month as the managing director for the drama and dance department, said she was 5 years old when her spark for acting and entertainment came alive.

Since then, she has devoted her time and energy to expanding her talents, such as attending performing arts schools in Hartford and eventually graduating in 2021 with her bachelor's degree in drama and public relations from Hofstra, which ultimately led to her success.

“It can be challenging at times to study theatre because not everyone’s always confident that you can succeed in it,” Dorlinn said. “But to see that this is paying off and with all this training has led to this moment, it definitely feels like a full circle moment.”

The show, written by Allison Furlong, takes place on a small airplane, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic. Dorlinn plays Rebecca, one of four female protagonists onboard. The girls have very different academic and social backgrounds. And they indulge in a series of conversations about important social issues.

“They have really deep discussions about politics, race, sexuality, on this sketchy flight,” Dorlinn laughed. “It's been a very rocky flight … and the conversations get pretty rocky as well.”

Her character Rebecca attended a prestigious college and can be seen as a bit of ‘a know it all’. Yet, Dorlinn said there is much more to learn about Rebecca than what meets the surface — identifying as a Black woman in the wealthy 1%.

“There is a lot of power in diversity and inclusivity,” she said. “And I hope they can take some of the conversations that they have about social issues and learn something new, and share that with others.”

‘Fight or Flight’ is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the TADA! Youth Theater in New York City.