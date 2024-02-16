9/11 survivors received $1.8 billion last year to pay for medical bills

The compensation fund for victims of the September 11th terror attacks heavily expanded its outreach in 2023. This led to more claim determinations than in any previous year.

According to an annual report published by the Department of Justice, the fund determined more than 7,200 claims in 2023. Survivors of 9/11-related illnesses got more than $1.8 billion that year. The money helps cover the cost of their medical bills.

To date, more than 150,000 people are registered with the fund and the program has awarded $12.79 billion in financial compensation.

Allison Lee Turkel, the fund's special master, said this uptick is likely due to increased outreach efforts, especially to those who might have difficulty accessing their services.

"We think that's really exceptionally important to reach out to underserved communities, and to some of the communities for whom English may not be their first language," she said. "So we are really trying to tap into every possibility that is out there from the ground up."

The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund is available for responders and survivors affected by the aftermath near the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Shanksville, Pennsylvania site. Those affected by the September 11th attacks are able to access benefits even if they no longer live within New York state.

Turkel said despite their efforts, many people still don’t know about the fund. She said people often think that the fund is only for first responders or those on Ground Zero — or think that their health insurance may cover all costs.

“It really appeared to many people that it was all just about first responders, about firefighters, or about police officers and EMS. And so folks may not think it's for them,” she said.

Turkel said even those who are not currently suffering from an illness may be eligible for assistance, including the thousands of construction workers, officer employees and school children near Ground Zero. She encourages them to register with the fund anyway in order to get coverage for any illnesses they develop in the future.

The CDC's World Trade Center Health Program is tasked with researching new and emerging illnesses that might be connected to the 9/11 attacks. They continuously update their list of covered conditions as the correlations are discovered. Just last year, they expanded their list to include coverage for those suffering from uterine and endometrial cancers as a result of exposure to debris cause by attacks.

To access resources, those who may suffer from 9/11-related illnesses should call their toll-free helpline at 1-855-885-1555, to find out if they’re eligible for compensation. Alternatively, victims can visit VCF.gov to register with the program and file a claim.