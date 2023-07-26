Executive order that bans housing migrants from New York City in Riverhead, now includes everyone

An executive order that bans the placement of migrants and asylum seekers from New York City in the Town of Riverhead, now includes everyone.

The order from May bans Riverhead facilities from entering into contracts with the city to house migrants and asylum seekers. Those terms have now been removed to apply to any person.

It was recommended by a special council to defend the town against a lawsuit from New York City brought on earlier this summer.

It claims Riverhead, Suffolk County and 29 other municipalities are in violation of the state’s Human Rights Law, which makes it illegal to discriminate based on citizenship.

An attorney for the town said the change in wording is also meant to protect people who are already being housed in the town from being displaced.