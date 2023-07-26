© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Executive order that bans housing migrants from New York City in Riverhead, now includes everyone

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT
Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of Mauritania, center, watches as car services arrive to shuttle outbound migrants away from the Crossroads Hotel, due south of New York City, in Newburgh, New York.
John Minchillo
/
AP
Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of Mauritania, center, watches as car services arrive to shuttle outbound migrants away from the Crossroads Hotel, due south of New York City, in Newburgh, New York.

An executive order that bans the placement of migrants and asylum seekers from New York City in the Town of Riverhead, now includes everyone.

The order from May bans Riverhead facilities from entering into contracts with the city to house migrants and asylum seekers. Those terms have now been removed to apply to any person.

It was recommended by a special council to defend the town against a lawsuit from New York City brought on earlier this summer.

It claims Riverhead, Suffolk County and 29 other municipalities are in violation of the state’s Human Rights Law, which makes it illegal to discriminate based on citizenship.

An attorney for the town said the change in wording is also meant to protect people who are already being housed in the town from being displaced.

Tags
Long Island News MigrationRiverheadNew York City
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
