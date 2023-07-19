© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York's 9/11 Notice Act expands awareness for civilians to receive compensation

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
An aerial view shows One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline.
Ed Jones
/
AFP via Getty Images
An aerial view shows One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline.

The majority of New York City’s first responders have enrolled in the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. But, the same can’t be said for eligible civilians.

New York’s 9/11 Notice Act will mandate businesses make their employees aware of their right to register. The business must have been in the Lower Manhattan exposure zone between September 2001 and May 2002.

Attorney Michael Barasch had been fighting for the bill.

“Because the government misled us about the quality of the air, we’re coming down with the same illnesses," Barasch said. "We’re dying from the same illnesses."

Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign the bill later this summer.

The fund awarded nearly $1.4 billion last year to survivors experiencing health issues related to the September 11th terror attacks.

Tags
Long Island News September 11th Victim Compensation FundSeptember 11thSeptember 11th compensationNew York City
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone