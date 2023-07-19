New York's 9/11 Notice Act expands awareness for civilians to receive compensation

The majority of New York City’s first responders have enrolled in the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. But, the same can’t be said for eligible civilians.

New York’s 9/11 Notice Act will mandate businesses make their employees aware of their right to register. The business must have been in the Lower Manhattan exposure zone between September 2001 and May 2002.

Attorney Michael Barasch had been fighting for the bill.

“Because the government misled us about the quality of the air, we’re coming down with the same illnesses," Barasch said. "We’re dying from the same illnesses."

Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign the bill later this summer.

The fund awarded nearly $1.4 billion last year to survivors experiencing health issues related to the September 11th terror attacks.