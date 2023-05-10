© 2023 WSHU
Blighted Babylon property could be used for transit-oriented housing

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
A blighted plot of land in East Farmingdale has not been used for decades. Town of Babylon officials say it would be a perfect spot for “transit-oriented” housing.

Town officials have written to the New York State Department of Transportation requesting a transfer of ownership of the 11-acre property. The goal is to use state and federal dollars to clear dilapidated buildings before looking for developers.

Aircraft Finishing Corp., an aircraft plating and painting company, used the property until the 1980s.

Supervisor Rich Schaffer said he envisions housing tied to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's previously announced plan to reopen a Long Island Rail Road station on the property. There is no word on where that idea stands right now.

It could also be used for off-campus housing for Farmingdale State College students.

A previous plan to create apartments there was scrapped in 2018 after community opposition, including concerns over PFAS contamination.

Sabrina Garone
