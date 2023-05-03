A gunman is found guilty of murder in a Long Island grocery store shooting

Gabriel Wilson has been found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting at a Long Island grocery store.

Wilson was a cart collector at the West Hempstead Stop & Shop. He faces up to 90 years to life in prison.

The shooting killed the store manager, and left two employees critically injured. Wilson was taken into custody after a four hour manhunt.

However, he was found not guilty of the attempted murder of two other employees, who were in an office with the store manager when he was shot.

Officials say neither were injured, but one of them was just missed by the bullets.