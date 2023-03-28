A 12-year-old Lindenhurst Middle School student is arrested for stabbing a classmate

Suffolk County Police arrested a 12-year-old boy for stabbing a fellow student at Lindenhurst Middle School.

According to a police report, at 12:30 p.m., two children from the school, which is located at 350 North Wellwood Avenue, got into an altercation in a hallway on the second floor of the educational center.

Police said the children's argument escalated, leading to the 12-year-old boy stabbing his 13-year-old partner with a six-inch knife.

A school staff member applied a tourniquet to the injured minor's leg and a second tourniquet was applied by an officer.

The student was transported by a Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical but stable condition, the authorities' statement said.

The 12-year-old boy was charged with juvenile delinquency.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 .