Suffolk County opens portal for complaints against police

The Suffolk County Human Rights Commission will utilize a public, online platform where residents can submit comments about interactions with county police. The county is one of the first municipalities to begin using SIVIL Oversight.

The commission will submit the civilian feedback to the police department's Internal Affairs Bureau, to help investigate incidents of police misconduct. The commission's now seven investigators will then review the IAB's works.

It is part of Suffolk County’s Police Reform and Reinvention Plan to strengthen the relationship between police and the community.

At a news conference Wednesday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the new measure will ensure public safety is being carried out in a just and equitable way.

Residents can start using the new system on March 6.