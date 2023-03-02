© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County opens portal for complaints against police

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 2, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST
A appellate court found Suffolk County Police went too far by putting Susai Francis, an Indian national living on Long Island, back in jail at the request of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
The new online portal is part of Suffolk County’s Police Reform and Reinvention Plan.

The Suffolk County Human Rights Commission will utilize a public, online platform where residents can submit comments about interactions with county police. The county is one of the first municipalities to begin using SIVIL Oversight.

The commission will submit the civilian feedback to the police department's Internal Affairs Bureau, to help investigate incidents of police misconduct. The commission's now seven investigators will then review the IAB's works.

It is part of Suffolk County’s Police Reform and Reinvention Plan to strengthen the relationship between police and the community.

At a news conference Wednesday, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the new measure will ensure public safety is being carried out in a just and equitable way.

Residents can start using the new system on March 6.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
