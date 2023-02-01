Mohegan Sun and Soloviev Group to bid for New York casino license

Mohegan Sun and the Soloviev Group are partnering to bid for the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar casino complex on the east side of midtown Manhattan.

If they’re successful in snagging one of three licenses expected to be awarded by state gambling regulators this year, the complex would be built on one of the largest undeveloped plots of land left in the city, located near the United Nations Headquarters.

“Our rich Mohegan heritage provides the foundation for how we operate our business and guides our commitment to our employees, our approach to guest services and our relationship with partners and the communities in which we operate and serve,” said Mohegan CEO Ray Pineault in a press release . “We look forward to infusing our 'Spirit of Aquai,' our guiding philosophy, into New York state.”

The proposal, called the Freedom Plaza, includes a casino, a museum, a performance venue, a Ferris wheel, a hotel and two residential towers.

As many as 10 other companies are planning to compete for the casino licenses including Genting and MGM Resorts, with notes of interest due Friday, Feb. 3.