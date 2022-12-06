Dead humpback whale found near Amagansett

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) responded on Sunday to Napeague State Park, in the vicinity of Amagansett, after the discovery of a deceased humpback whale.

According to a statement from the AMSEAS, the New York State Parks Police, NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation are working together to establish a plan of action plan to perform a necropsy examination that can determine the cause of death and coordinate the logistics for its removal.

AMSEAS called on the community to be aware of these animals and report any sighting, even in winter.

“While we know that humpback whales are seasonal migrants traveling south to warmer climates during the winter months, we still receive several reports of humpback whales in our waters," AMSEAS said. "We urge the public to remain vigilant of these animals and to report sightings of healthy marine mammals to us by emailing sightings@amseas.org."

The AMSEAS team said it also received a report Sunday afternoon of a live sperm whale calf stranding in Gilgo State Park and being pushed back into deeper water by members of the public.

“It is important to remember that whales in the surf are still dangerous, dead or alive. The public must maintain a minimum distance of 150 feet from live and dead marine mammals at all times, as they are protected by the federal government under the Marine Mammal Protection Act,” AMSEAS said.

The entity has promised updates on the case of the dead whale, as they become available.

To report any sick, injured, entangled or deceased marine mammals and sea turtles, you can contact the New York State Stranding Hotline at 631-369-9829 . The public is also encouraged to continue walking the beaches in search of cold-stunned sea turtles.