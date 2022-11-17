Riverhead, highway department come to an agreement on leaf pickup

On Long Island, Riverhead Town and its Highway Department have reached an agreement on a leaf pickup service for residents.

After a bit of a delay, the Town Board voted to transfer over $194,000 from its general fund to the highway department to take care of the leaf collection.

Pickup has been a point of contention between the town and the department for a few years.

Earlier this month, the highway department said they would not be responsible for the leaves without the town covering the estimated $220,000 cost of service. They were only given $25,000 to work with.

According to the board’s liaison with the department, next year’s town budget has accounted for a similar transfer.