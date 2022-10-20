300 animals rescued from cruel living condition on Long Island

Nearly 300 animals were rescued Tuesday from poor conditions in a Miller Place home on Long Island.

Dubbed “Operation: Open Cage,” authorities found more than a hundred rabbits and birds, over a dozen cats, and several tortoises, snakes, and mice — surrounded by feces and thousands of cockroaches.

ASPCA /

“We were alerted to the deplorable conditions these helpless animals were living in and we immediately took action,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney alongside the Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team (BEAST). “Through our partnerships with local government and rescue groups, we can work cohesively to ensure that these types of inhumane abuse of animals are addressed and those who participate in them are held accountable."

Local animal control officers had started investigating the home of Karin Keyes in October after complaints were made of town code violations. A Town of Brookhaven inspector declared the property to be uninhabitable.

Keyes was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals.

All of the animals will be transported to organizations throughout New York to receive medical care.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals assisted BEAST in collection of evidence and documentation of criminal sites and charges from this event. The ASPCA also assisted in transporting animals for medical treatment.

ASPCA /

“When ASPCA responders arrived on the property, it was clear that immediate intervention was necessary to remove hundreds of neglected animals from the inhumane and brutal conditions they were subjected to and provide them with expert care,” said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO, in a statement.

“The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has developed a task force dedicated to helping animals in need, and we commend them for prioritizing efforts to stop animal neglect and cruelty in their communities,” he continued.