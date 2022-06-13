© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Former Long Island fire chief dies in a training drill

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
fire-chief-feron.jpeg
Hauppauge Fire Department
/
Facebook
Former Hauppauge Fire Chief Stephen A. Feron, who died on Saturday during a training drill.

Former Hauppauge Fire Chief Stephen A. Feron died while participating in a Suffolk County Urban Search and Rescue Team training drill on Saturday morning. Details of his death have not yet been released.

Feron became the department’s assistant chief in 2015, and then became the fire chief in 2018, holding the position for a year.

Members of neighboring fire departments paid tribute to Feron on Saturday evening as his body was received by the county medical examiner's office.

Feron was 49 years old, and is survived by his wife and two children.

Sabrina Garone
