Iconic Hamptons bar Boardy Barn has been sold

Thursday’s sale marked the end of an era for Boardy Barn. The rowdy atmosphere made the East End bar a popular, sometimes overcrowded, destination for more than 50 years.

After closing last summer, the Hamptons property had been up for sale since October.

Buyers paid an undisclosed amount for the 2.6 acres on Montauk Highway.

There’s no word yet on future plans for the property. The listing said the property could be redeveloped, or “remain as one of the East End’s premiere hospitality destinations.”

The previous owners took to Facebook to express their gratitude for the bar's loyal fan base, and wish the new owners good luck.