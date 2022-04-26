MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

An MS-13 gang member from Maryland has been sentenced to life in federal prison for his involvement in several murders.

Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, 24, was found guilty of three counts each of murder and conspiracy to commit murder “in aid of racketeering,” as a member of MS-13. He also conspired to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine.

Alvarado-Requeno operated a Maryland clique with a pattern of racketeering activity including murder, extortion, drug trafficking, money laundering and witness tampering.

MS-13 is among the largest street gangs in the U.S., operating many of its cliques on Long Island. The investigation was aided by the Nassau County District Attorney’s office. The gang is responsible for dozens of murders in Nassau and Suffolk counties since 2016.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said she’s committed to dismantling MS-13, and that work does not stop at county borders.