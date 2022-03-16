Prosecutors want hard time in Mangano corruption case in Nassau County. His wife wants leniency

Sentencing for ex-Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife, Linda, has been delayed after federal prosecutors and their attorneys disagree with the recommended sentences for corruption. They were convicted in 2019.

Ed Mangano was convicted in 2019 for accepting bribes in exchange for $20 million in indirect loan guarantees for the Town of Oyster Bay. Prosecutors recommended sentencing him to 17.5 years in prison, according to court papers filed this month. His wife, Linda, was found guilty of lying to the FBI about her $454,000 “no-show” job and obstruction of justice. She now faces 2.5 years in prison.

The sentencing for the Manganos was supposed to be on March 23, but this date will now be used for attorneys to make oral arguments on federal sentencing guidelines.

Last week, they said Linda’s lies “were driven by an impure motive to conceal bribes, keep her husband in power and impede the investigation.”

“The government’s recommendation of 30 months in federal prison is difficult to understand given Linda’s perfect life history and years of community service,” her attorney John Carmen told Newsday.

Linda Mangano is seeking community service instead of jail time. Prosecutors said the government spent “substantial resources” because of Linda’s lies, and her sentence should serve as a deterrent to others.

They also said they followed an analysis of sentences given to other government officials convicted of public corruption. In a study of over 80 public officials convicted, they received sentences of 240 months and 216 months. Prosecutors recommended sentencing Ed Mangano to 210 months.

Their next sentencing date will be April 14.