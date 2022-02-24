Long Island's Sunrise Mall is expected to lose more stores

Long Island’s Sunrise Mall will not be renewing their tenants’ leases.

The mall in Massapequa is about half vacant. Some of the remaining stores include Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Raymour and Flannigan. It’s unclear if the tenants will have to leave by a certain date, or wait it out until their leases are up.

Urban Edge Properties bought the struggling mall in 2020 with the plan of redevelopment.

Zoning laws in the Town of Oyster Bay won’t allow for any residential development on the property, unless a change is approved by a town board. For now, it’s zoned for light industrial and commercial uses.

The mall was built back in 1973. It’s been struggling with high vacancy rates for years after losing many of their shoppers to online retail.