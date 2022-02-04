Southampton beach remediation could cost some residents about $26 million in taxes

Bolstering beaches in the town of Southampton could cost some residents about $26 million in taxes.

The sand renourishment project is an effort to curb erosion on five miles of beaches in Sagaponack and Bridgehampton.

Last week, environmental consultants advised the Southampton Town Board to pump 2 million cubic yards of sand onto the shoreline. That’s more than 600 Olympic-sized swimming pools of sand.

The town implemented a nearly identical plan in 2013 with a similar price tag. Almost all the sand was retained through 2020, but about a third was lost since then.

Last time, the town bonded for the project with about 130 property owners in the two erosion control districts footing the bill. Southampton will consider how this project will be paid for.

It could also be extended into a neighboring beach in Wainscott, but an agreement would be needed with the town of East Hampton.