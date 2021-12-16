© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York's new mayor names a Nassau chief to head the NYPD

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published December 16, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST
NYPD Commissioner
Brittainy Newman
/
Associated Press
Keechant Sewell speaks to the media at the Queensbridge houses in Long Island City, in the Queens borough of New York on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city's next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has picked a Nassau County police chief to be the next NYPD police commissioner.

Keechant Sewell is a 22-year veteran of NCPD with stints as an undercover, head of internal affairs, and, currently, chief of detectives. She was praised by police brass, union officials and cops that worked under her.

Even critics of Nassau police said she would do well heading the NYPD.

Dennis Jones, a retired NYPD detective and member of Long Island Advocates for Police Accountability, said Sewell could succeed in her new job despite his group's faulting Nassau’s internal affairs department because it’s understaffed.

“There's a lot of different things that NYPD has in its toolbox to handle every single level of a complaint. A police department that has that kind of a mechanism has more respect from the community,” Jones said.

Sewell was the first Black woman to become a chief in Nassau. She will become the third Black commissioner at the NYPD and the first woman.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
