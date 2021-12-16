New York's new mayor names a Nassau chief to head the NYPD

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams has picked a Nassau County police chief to be the next NYPD police commissioner.

Keechant Sewell is a 22-year veteran of NCPD with stints as an undercover, head of internal affairs, and, currently, chief of detectives. She was praised by police brass, union officials and cops that worked under her.

Even critics of Nassau police said she would do well heading the NYPD.

Dennis Jones, a retired NYPD detective and member of Long Island Advocates for Police Accountability, said Sewell could succeed in her new job despite his group's faulting Nassau’s internal affairs department because it’s understaffed.

“There's a lot of different things that NYPD has in its toolbox to handle every single level of a complaint. A police department that has that kind of a mechanism has more respect from the community,” Jones said.

Sewell was the first Black woman to become a chief in Nassau. She will become the third Black commissioner at the NYPD and the first woman.