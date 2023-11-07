LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Races we're watching on Election Day 2023 in CT
Voting is underway for Tuesday's general election in Connecticut. Although there are no federal or statewide races on the ballot this year, residents will still have a chance to make decisions on municipal leadership. Check back here for results, which are expected to trickle in hours — if not, days — after Election Day.
- Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- You can find your local polling place here.
- You will still be allowed to vote after these hours if you are in line at a polling place by 8 p.m.
- If your right to vote is questioned at a polling site, you are permitted to take qualification oaths to affirm your eligibility to vote, and fill out a provisional ballot, which will be counted once your eligibility is reviewed.
- If you believe your rights are being violated at a polling place, you can contact Connecticut’s election hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.
What you need to know before heading to the polls
Connecticut residents will have a chance to vote in local elections on Nov. 7, including Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford mayor. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below.