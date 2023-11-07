© 2023 WSHU
Live updates: Election Day 2023 on Long Island

Published November 7, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST

Although there are no federal races on the ballot this year, Long Islanders will still have a chance to make decisions on municipal leadership, statewide ballot measures and more. Check back here for live updates and results.

  • Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • You can find your local polling place here.
  • You will still be allowed to vote after these hours if you are in line at a polling place by 9 p.m.
  • If your right to vote is questioned at a polling site, you are permitted to take qualification oaths to affirm your eligibility to vote, and fill out a provisional ballot, which will be counted once your eligibility is reviewed.
  • If you believe your rights are being violated at a polling place, you can contact New York’s election protection hotline at 866-390-2992, election.hotline@ag.ny.gov, or via this online form.
Josh Joseph
/
WSHU

What you need to know before heading to the polls

Your guide to the 2023 general election on Long Island
Long Islanders will have a chance to vote in local elections on Nov. 7, including Suffolk County executive, all 18 legislature seats, and town supervisors. We’ve answered some key questions about the elections below.