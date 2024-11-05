Live updates: 2024 Election Day on Long Island

Nick LaLota (R-NY), left, and John Avlon, right.

Long Island Congressman Nick LaLota hopes to defend his seat, and possibly the Republican majority in the House of Representatives Tuesday night.

LaLota wants a second term in New York’s First Congressional District. He took the vacant seat from Congressman Lee Zeldin, who made an unsuccessful bid to become governor in 2022.

As a Navy veteran, most of the legislation he drafted over the past two years focused on protecting U.S. armed forces, National Security, and international affairs. He also earmarked millions of dollars for clean water infrastructure for Suffolk County.

“The nation cares about what happens on Long Island with these congressional districts. The nation is relying on us to put our great country back on the right track.”

LaLota also prides himself on ousting disgraced Congressman George Santos from Long Island’s delegation. Much of LaLota’s record is just right of center among increasingly far-right House leadership.

His Democratic opponent, John Avlon, took opportunities during debates to criticize LaLota for his support of former President Trump.

“This is the problem with folks who want to be followers, not leaders he did what does whatever Donald Trump says he's a rubber stamp”

Avlon, a former CNN commentator, called out LaLota for not supporting national protections for abortion and transgender people. The two agree on many issues, including restorations to state and local tax deductions, known as SALT.