The 39 Steps is a 1935 film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, and one of several of his films centered around an innocent man on the run. Orson Welles called the film a masterpiece.

This captivating “Join the Conversation” event is an opportunity to see—or perhaps see again—a classic Hitchcock film on the big screen and participate in a talk-back with noted Hitchcock scholar and SHU professor Sid Gottlieb.

Come with your questions. See you there!

“Join the Conversation”

The 39 Steps: A Film Screening & Discussion

Thursday, April 30th at 7pm

SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT

Tickets

Sidney Gottlieb, PhD has been teaching at Sacred Heart University since 1976 and is the longtime editor of two scholarly journals: the Hitchcock Annual and the George Herbert Journal. Sid has edited a number of books including Hitchcock on Hitchcock, volumes 1 and 2, Framing Hitchcock (coedited with Chris Brookhouse), Roberto Rossellini’s Rome Open City, Orson Welles in Focus: Texts and Contexts (co-edited with James N. Gilmore), and Haunted by Vertigo: Hitchcock’s Masterpiece Then and Now (co-edited with Donal Martin).