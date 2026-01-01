“A masterwork of reporting. . . a kind of skeleton key for understanding the present moment.” — JONATHAN BLITZER, author of Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here

WSHU is pleased to present a fascinating and timely “Join the Conversation” event.

On Thursday, June 4th, Yeganeh Torbati and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin—two important experts in Middle Eastern reporting—will discuss their brand-new book, STOLEN REVOLUTION: Betrayal and Hope in Modern Iran. The book offers a moving, harrowing, and compulsively readable portrait of the lives of Iranians across five decades, tracing the promise of the 1979 revolution and a people’s undying spirit of resistance.

The authors will speak with WSHU’s Senior Reporter Ebong Udoma and then invite questions from the audience. This event will provide nuanced historical context for the conflict in Iran and inspire a thoughtful community discussion.

Event details:

Join the Conversation: Stolen Revolution

An Author Talk and Audience Q & A

Thursday, June 4th at 7 p.m.

WSHU Broadcast Center

5151 Park Avenue, Fairfield, CT 06825

Tickets: $15

Books will be available for purchase at the event and the authors will be available to sign.

About the Authors

Yeganeh Torbati was born in Oklahoma to Iranian immigrants. She was a business reporter at The Washington Post and part of a prize-winning Reuters team that uncovered the financial empire controlled by Iran’s Supreme Leader. Bozorgmehr Sharafedin began his career in Iran, where he was editor-in-chief of the most popular youth political magazine in the country. He spent 15 years working for the BBC and Reuters in London and is now the head of the digital news service at the Persian-language news channel, Iran International.

Both authors of Stolen Revolution speak Persian and maintain close personal and family ties to Iran, making them the perfect reporters to share this story.