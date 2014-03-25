Jan. 29, 2014: Pulitzer Prize-winner and New York Times best-selling author Anna Quindlen returns to WSHU's Join the Conversation series to discuss her new novel, Still Life with Bread Crumbs. It's a portrait of a woman whose career as a photographer made her an unlikely heroine for many women. Joining Quindlen on stage for the conversation is best-selling author and radio host Ann Leary. Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson. (57:50)