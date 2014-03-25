You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.
Anna Quindlen
Jan. 29, 2014: Pulitzer Prize-winner and New York Times best-selling author Anna Quindlen returns to WSHU's Join the Conversation series to discuss her new novel, Still Life with Bread Crumbs. It's a portrait of a woman whose career as a photographer made her an unlikely heroine for many women. Joining Quindlen on stage for the conversation is best-selling author and radio host Ann Leary. Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson. (57:50)