WSHU invites you to a very special “Join the Conversation” event celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

Nadine Strossen--an internationally acclaimed free speech scholar and past national President of the American Civil Liberties Union--will speak with Dr. Aaron Weinstein--Assistant Professor of Politics at Fairfield University--about First Amendment issues and the American flag.

Their conversation will be moderated by WSHU Reporter Molly Ingram and was inspired by the extraordinary For Which It Stands… exhibit at the Fairfield University Art Museum. Audience Q & A will follow.

Join the Conversation: 1A and the American Flag

A Talk and Audience Q & A

Monday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

Bellarmine Hall at Fairfield University

200 Barlow Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Tickets: $15

Please note that the exhibit will not be open during the event. Enjoy this brief video tour or learn more about the Fairfield University Art Museum .

About the Speakers

New York Law School Professor Emerita Nadine Strossen is a Senior Fellow with FIRE (the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) and an acclaimed free speech scholar, advocate, and media commentator. Her most recent book is: The War on Words: 10 Arguments Against Free Speech—And Why They Fail.

Aaron Weinstein has taught courses across both Political Theory and American Politics at Fairfield University since 2018. He received his Ph.D. in political science from Brown University, and his B.A. in government and history from Cornell University in 2009.

Dr. Weinstein is also the Faculty Liaison for the Center for Arts and Minds.