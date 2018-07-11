Senators From New York And Connecticut Lead Charge Against Kavanaugh

U.S. Senators from Connecticut and New York are driving the Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York is the leader of the minority Democrats in the U.S. Senate. He says he’ll use everything he’s got to block Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

On a conference call with reporters, New York’s junior senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, argued that if confirmed, Kavanaugh would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“If this judge is confirmed, the Supreme Court would tell women that they aren’t allowed to make their own decisions with their doctors about their own health. That’s what Roe v. Wade is all about. And if you care about as much as I do, then you should oppose this nominee.”

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut took to the Senate floor to argue that his colleagues should reject Kavanaugh because he would be a deciding vote to get rid of protections in the Affordable Care Act for people with pre-existing conditions.

“That likelihood that they will take away your healthcare if you have any of these pre-existing conditions is radically increased if Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed. I announced last night that I will oppose his nomination. I will be down on the floor talking at length about many of the reasons why this body should reject his nomination.”

Connecticut’s senior U.S. senator, Richard Blumenthal, is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He is vowing that there will be a thorough vetting of Kavanaugh in the committee.