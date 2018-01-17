© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk Lawmaker Gregory To Run For Congress

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published January 17, 2018 at 12:53 PM EST
Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory has announced a second run to unseat Congressman Peter King.

Gregory says Congressman King has been ineffective in protecting Long Island against President Trump’s tax plan that limits the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes.

“It’s time we had a representative who stood up to the extremist and bigoted leadership in Washington and stood up for Long Island families.”

King, a Republican, defeated Gregory by over 70,000 votes in 2016. Gregory says the mood in the 2nd Congressional District has changed in the past year.

Gregory will face progressive first-time candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley in the Democratic primary for nomination.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
