Wyman Out Of 2018 Gubernatorial Race

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman announced on Thursday that she won’t be running for governor in 2018, clearing the way for a fresh face in the governor’s office.

Incumbent Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy, who has had low approval numbers, has already declared he’s not running. But Wyman, who’s been in elected office in Connecticut for the past 40 years, says her decision is not based on low poll numbers.

“We didn’t do polling, I didn’t set up an exploratory committee. I didn’t raise money to do polling. I did most of my feeling from what I’ve heard and I probably should be running, but I’m not.”

Wyman, who is 71, said her decision is based on wanting to relax and enjoy her family including her six grandchildren. She was first elected to office in the late 1970s to serve on her local school board in Tolland. Subsequently she won election to the General Assembly. And then was elected statewide as comptroller, a position she held for 16 years before joining Dannel Malloy’s gubernatorial ticket eight years ago. Right now there are more than a dozen Democrats and Republicans lining up to run. Wyman says she’s she’ll support whomever the Democrats choose.