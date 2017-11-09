© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Congressional Delegation Rejects GOP Tax Bill

WSHU | By Christian Carter
Published November 9, 2017 at 11:35 AM EST
Rosa Delauro
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., a member of the House Appropriations Committee speaks during a markup hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in July.

Members of Connecticut’s all Democratic congressional delegation have been meeting this week to discuss the GOP tax plan. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of New Haven called it a Republican tax giveaway to millionaires and corporations.

“I couldn't be more proud to stand with the Connecticut delegation to reject this tax bill that leaves behind working people and the middle class.”

DeLauro says the bill would eliminate vital deductions like those for medical expenses, student loans, as well as state and local tax deductions.

New York’s Democratic senators, and Long Island’s House delegation have also come out against the bill, including Republicans Peter King and Lee Zeldin.

President Trump has said the tax plan will cut taxes for the middle class, simplify the tax code, and grow the economy. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsRosa DeLauroConnecticuttaxes