Connecticut Congressional Delegation Rejects GOP Tax Bill

Members of Connecticut’s all Democratic congressional delegation have been meeting this week to discuss the GOP tax plan. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of New Haven called it a Republican tax giveaway to millionaires and corporations.

“I couldn't be more proud to stand with the Connecticut delegation to reject this tax bill that leaves behind working people and the middle class.”

DeLauro says the bill would eliminate vital deductions like those for medical expenses, student loans, as well as state and local tax deductions.

New York’s Democratic senators, and Long Island’s House delegation have also come out against the bill, including Republicans Peter King and Lee Zeldin.

President Trump has said the tax plan will cut taxes for the middle class, simplify the tax code, and grow the economy.