Lawmakers Warn Malloy To Stay Out Of Budget Negotiations

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is attempting to influence closed-door budget negotiations between Republican and Democratic state legislative leaders.

Malloy has been shut-out of the budget negotiations that have been ongoing for the past 12 days. On Monday he released a fourth revision to a budget he originally submitted in February. Legislative leaders, including House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, said they’d have a look at it but are focused on their own negotiations.

“Four caucuses are sitting in that room day after day and making progress towards getting a budget together. And we are going to continue to do so. The governor will be brought into this process when we all believe it’s the most efficient time for him to be brought in. And that’s not right now.”

On Tuesday Malloy warned the leaders not to adopt legislative changes to state employee pensions that were in the Republican budget he vetoed. Malloy released a new analysis showing such changes would not save the state money and would not survive a court challenge.

“There is no case law that would support taking away retirees’ vested benefits short of a bankruptcy. So the whole thing is a castle built of sand, no cement.”

Malloy says he’ll veto any budget that contains such provisions. Legislative leaders are hoping to reach a bipartisan agreement that the General Assembly could vote on next week.