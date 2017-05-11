Lawmakers Concerned About Gov. Malloy's Deficit Mitigation Plan

Connecticut lawmakers say they’re concerned about Governor Dannel Malloy’s plan to reduce the state’s budget.

One part of Malloy’s plan includes using the state’s $235 million rainy day fund and not paying cities and towns over $19 million in June from the state's share of slot machine revenue at the two tribal casinos.

Representative Melissa Ziobron, R-East Haddam, a ranking member of the Appropriations Committee says lawmakers would have had better choices now if they had addressed the growing budget gap years ago.

“These aren’t good choices. But when you wait ‘til the last minute that’s what you’re faced with. And I think that’s what taxpayers really need to understand if we had been facing these issues in 2011, 2013, we would be in a much different place today.”

The fiscal year ends June 30 with a projected $389 million deficit.

