Despite Opposition, Justice Palmer Reappointed To Conn. Supreme Court

Connecticut’s General Assembly has re-appointed Justice Richard Palmer to another term on the State Supreme Court.

He had faced some opposition from lawmakers who were concerned about Palmer’s decisions on gay marriage and barring the state from executing death row inmates.

One of those lawmakers is Representative William Petit of New Britain.

“I do not believe it’s appropriate for judges, especially Supreme Court justices to legislate and attempt to set policy from the bench. We expect our judges to fairly interpret the law and not politicize their decisions.”

Petit was the only survivor of a 2007 Cheshire home invasion in which his wife and two daughters were murdered.

Two of the death row inmates affected by Palmer’s decision were the men responsible for the killing of Petit’s family.

Representative Rosa Rebimbas, R-Naugatuck, is the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee. She voted for Palmer and defended his judicial record.

“We are looking at one or two decisions in the course of an entire career that I do believe that he has offered great experience and knowledge and courage in other decisions that he’s issued.”

Palmer was confirmed to serve his 4th, and final, 8-year term by a vote of 19 to 16 in the Senate and 101 to 46 in the House.

This report contains information from CRN.