NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

Judge Dismisses Ted Cruz Ballot Challenge In NY

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2016 at 12:10 PM EST
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will stay on New York's April 19 presidential primary ballot after a lawsuit challenging his eligibility to run was dismissed.

State Supreme Court Justice David Weinstein ruled Monday that the petition to knock Cruz off the state's primary ballot was filed with the state's Board of Elections after a legal deadline for ballot challenges had passed.

Plaintiffs Barry Korman and William Gallo had argued that Cruz isn't "a natural born citizen" of the U.S. as constitutionally required for eligibility to be president.

Cruz was born in Alberta, Canada. His mother was a U.S. citizen living there. His father is a native of Cuba.

The 45-year-old Cruz was elected to the Senate from Texas in 2012.

Tags

Long Island News New York Ted Cruz election 2016 legal affairs
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
