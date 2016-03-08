Clinton, Trump Lead in NY's April 19th Primary

With just over a month to go before New York’s presidential primary, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are leading their respective parties.

According to a new Siena College poll, Trump is nearly 30 points ahead of his nearest challengers, Marco Rubio and John Kasich, among Republicans. Hillary Clinton leads Bernie Sanders among Democrats by 21 points.

When the two go head to head, Clinton beats Trump 57-34 percent, according to Siena’s Steve Greenberg.

There are still a significant number of New Yorkers who dislike both of the top candidates. Clinton’s unfavorability rating is 48 percent among all voters, while Trump’s is 67 percent.