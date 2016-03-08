© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Clinton, Trump Lead in NY's April 19th Primary

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 8, 2016 at 12:26 PM EST
With just over a month to go before New York’s presidential primary, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are leading their respective parties.

According to a new Siena College poll, Trump is nearly 30 points ahead of his nearest challengers, Marco Rubio and John Kasich, among Republicans. Hillary Clinton leads Bernie Sanders among Democrats by 21 points.

When the two go head to head, Clinton beats Trump 57-34 percent, according to Siena’s Steve Greenberg.

There are still a significant number of New Yorkers who dislike both of the top candidates. Clinton’s unfavorability rating is 48 percent among all voters, while Trump’s is 67 percent.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
