Malloy To Propose More Criminal Justice Reforms

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said he’ll propose criminal justice reforms for the state’s legislative session that starts next week.

Malloy announced two proposals he wants state lawmakers to consider in the upcoming session. One of them would make Connecticut the first state in the nation to try 18- through 20-year-olds as juveniles, instead of adults. That’s something he first suggested in November.

“You do something really stupid when you’re a relatively young person, you can end up unhoused, unemployed, and you don’t even qualify for a student loan," he said. "What are your chances for success in those circumstances?”

Malloy also said he wants to eliminate the practice of setting bail for people in jail on misdemeanor charges. He said jail time unfairly hurts people who can’t afford bail.

The proposals are part of Malloy’s ongoing Second Chance Society program. Malloy said the program will lower the state’s prison population and better integrate ex-offenders into society.

Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation from Malloy that, among other things, reduced most drug possession charges from felonies to misdemeanors and created programs to help people find jobs after leaving prison.