Second Chance Society

-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy introduced bail reform legislation Thursday, saying it could help keep nearly 3,000 people, who are in jail because…
-
Governor Dannel Malloy says millions of dollars in savings contained in the Connecticut budget depend on lawmakers also passing his criminal justice…
-
A national study by the Pew Charitable Trusts reveals that the rate at which Connecticut punishes people convicted of crimes has more than tripled over…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said he’ll propose criminal justice reforms for the state’s legislative session that starts next week.Malloy announced…