Malloy, Foley debate for the 4th time

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and Republican challenger Tom Foley met for their fourth debate of this election season. Things got personal for the gubernatorial candidates once again.

In recent debates, Malloy has questioned Foley’s business ethics and claimed that Foley had lied to the FBI about a 1981 car crash, that had involved Foley spending a night in jail. Foley has questioned Malloy’s integrity, saying voters can't trust him because he was investigated for corruption when he was mayor of Stamford.

Foley, a Greenwich businessman, began Thursday's debate with a renewed offer for a truce with Malloy.

"I have a contract with me here tonight for a truce. Just on personal attacks, sir. On things that aren’t true, Foley said. "well, maybe you could tell everybody here today why you’re not willing to limit yourself to things that are true and things that are not personally related to the issues that matter to Connecticut."

Malloy did not accept the truce.

"You’re like that bully in the play yard that who wants to call a peace now because finally somebody’s answering what you said for years about me," Malloy said.

Thursday's debate continued to take on a personal tone.

The candidates sparred over the direction of the state's economy and legislation passed following the Newtown School Shooting.

Foley reiterated his complaints that the legislation passed in response did not adequately address the shooting, saying it took away gun rights while doing little to help mental health.

"I think it's rather insulting for you to say, as the governor of this state, when I know this isn't true, that families have access to the care they need. Foley said, "You are grandstanding, sir."

Foley said the state needs to do more to improve access to mental health care, including to families with insurance and the financial means to pay for it.

Malloy said his administration has made it easier for people to get access to mental health care through its implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

He said the ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines has made Connecticut safer.

"Don't showboat this, Tom. You have your beliefs, I have mine," Malloy said. "I will never, ever, ever repeal the gun law. Tom will."

The candidates are scheduled to debate again on Thursday, Oct. 16, in New London.