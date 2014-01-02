CT, NY governors urge commuters to stay off roads as storm approaches
A winter storm is approaching the region with the potential to drop more than a foot of snow.
Winter storm warnings and watches are in effect for the entire region, with the
storm promising to make travel messy on the first work day of the new year.
The worst of the storm is expected to hit later on Thursday with bitterly cold
temperatures. Parts of Connecticut could see 10 inches of snow before the storm
moves on. Already, light snow is falling across much of the region with wind
chills hovering around 10-above.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Long Island from Thursday evening into Friday afternoon.