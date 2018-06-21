© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Gov. Malloy Signs 2 Climate Change Bills Into Law

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published June 21, 2018 at 12:30 PM EDT
malloysigning_apjessicahill_180621.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP

Connecticut now has two new laws that are designed to help the state plan ahead for climate change and the production of clean energy.

At a signing ceremony, Governor Dannel Malloy said the new energy law would require state utilities to increase the percentage of renewable energy in their portfolios from the current 25 percent to 40 percent by 2030. Malloy says this would help boost the state’s economy.

“All told, the energy bill I signed today will not only reduce our overall emissions, it will foster growth in the clean energy sector and create good jobs in our green economy.”  

The other law creates stricter standards for new construction along the coast to withstand the effects of severe weather patterns.    

“We have seen stronger, more powerful, unpredictable storms than ever before. We’ve seen extended droughts and we’ve seen extended flooding in our coastal communities, particularly as the sea levels continue to rise,” Malloy said.

Tags

Connecticut NewsenvironmentConnecticut
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez