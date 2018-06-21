Gov. Malloy Signs 2 Climate Change Bills Into Law

Connecticut now has two new laws that are designed to help the state plan ahead for climate change and the production of clean energy.

At a signing ceremony, Governor Dannel Malloy said the new energy law would require state utilities to increase the percentage of renewable energy in their portfolios from the current 25 percent to 40 percent by 2030. Malloy says this would help boost the state’s economy.

“All told, the energy bill I signed today will not only reduce our overall emissions, it will foster growth in the clean energy sector and create good jobs in our green economy.”

The other law creates stricter standards for new construction along the coast to withstand the effects of severe weather patterns.

“We have seen stronger, more powerful, unpredictable storms than ever before. We’ve seen extended droughts and we’ve seen extended flooding in our coastal communities, particularly as the sea levels continue to rise,” Malloy said.