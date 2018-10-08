Mold Issues Affect Schools In Stamford And Westport

The public school system in Stamford, Connecticut, has been billed $266,000 to resolve mold issues in 11 of their buildings.

Most of that money went toward K.T. Murphy Elementary School, where mold was found on the seats in the auditorium, and in a classroom and closet.

The usual amount of mold is due to heavy rain and humidity in the area this summer.

Outside, hygienists have been hired to clean and evaluate the buildings.

Last month, students from Coleytown Middle School in Westport were relocated after complaints of mold in the building.

Stamford schools have not closed, but students have been moved to other rooms in the affected buildings.