© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Mold Issues Affect Schools In Stamford And Westport

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published October 8, 2018 at 12:58 PM EDT
School Bus
Pixabay
/
Pixabay

The public school system in Stamford, Connecticut, has been billed $266,000 to resolve mold issues in 11 of their buildings.

Most of that money went toward K.T. Murphy Elementary School, where mold was found on the seats in the auditorium, and in a classroom and closet.

The usual amount of mold is due to heavy rain and humidity in the area this summer.

Outside, hygienists have been hired to clean and evaluate the buildings.

Last month, students from Coleytown Middle School in Westport were relocated after complaints of mold in the building.

Stamford schools have not closed, but students have been moved to other rooms in the affected buildings.

Tags

Connecticut NewsEducationWestportStamfordConnecticutpublic healthChildren & YouthMold