A famous victory

Last Friday was an anniversary that you might easily have missed in the frenzy of Halloween and the elections. October 25 was Saint Crispin’s Day and, therefore, the six-hundred-and-ninth anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt. Nobody would remember that famous victory if it hadn’t been for Shakespeare’s Henry V, and the 1944 movie with young Laurence Olivier with those images of great flights of arrows soaring into the French ranks.

War is not what it used to be. Courage has not vanished, but chivalry certainly has, and with its rhetoric. Rhetoric is or was the art of persuading people, through great eloquence, to do things that they would obviously be crazy to do, like facing ten thousand heavily armed French soldiers. We don’t know what King Henry V actually said. Still, Shakespeare gave him a splendidly rousing speech to the English troops, the main point of which was that this battle would be an opportunity for eternal glory as part of a band of brothers rather than just an excellent opportunity for getting killed.

In the grand peroration of his speech, the king promises his men that: Gentlemen in England now-a-bed Shall think themselves accurs'd they were not here, And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks. That fought with us upon Saint Crispin's Day.

That’s rhetoric, although, like most rhetoric, it is not to be believed for a moment. Kings will promise anything, but at least they led from the front instead of from a bunker somewhere. Today’s wars are justified by a miserable, shuffling political language designed to placate the voters rather than to inspire the troops. We hear nothing about courage or glory, but a great deal about security, insurgency, protective reaction, national sovereignty, and spheres of influence. It’s not exactly Shakespearean and no more believable than Henry V’s speech. In war, truth is proverbially the first casualty, but now we don’t even have an elegant language to justify it.

In modern warfare, we rarely see decisive victories like Agincourt, although it scarcely ended the war between England and France, which lasted for a hundred years. However, we have made great progress in the arts of war. Nobody even thinks of using bows and arrows anymore now that we have much more sophisticated toys. In other ways, perhaps, we have not come so far. The soldiers and, indeed, the kings of the 15th century were horribly superstitious. They believed in the intervention of saints, spells, omens, magic, ghosts, evil spirits, and even witches, wizards, and sorcerers – shockingly pagan stuff in a Christian country. These were not called the Dark Ages for nothing.

We share many things with those brave and deluded soldiers of six hundred years ago. Not only do we still have a weakness for power-mad leaders, empty rhetoric, tribal loyalties, and perpetual war, but a week after Saint Crispin’s Day, we celebrate All Hallows Eve, The eve of witches. At this darkening time of year, we are closer in spirit to our poor, benighted ancestors. They speak to us over the centuries with their tales of vampires and werewolves, hobgoblins and bad fairies, unquiet spirits and tormenting demons that still haunt our dreams and provide the imagery for some of our most popular movies. Bows and arrows may be out of style, but, this week at least, the Dark Ages are definitely in.