Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell create a diverse soundtrack for Amazon's 'New World'

Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell have collaborated on some blockbuster series, including Game of Thrones and Westworld. They say Amazon's Game Studios gave them an incredible oppportunity to create the music for the huge, mysterious setting of Aeturnum in the just-released MMO, New World.

For Ramin and Brandon, the fantasy of the world of the game, and the diverse landscape and factions gave them almost too many ideas for the instrumention and sound of the music. They kept the soundtrack cohesive by creating an instantly identifiable theme that weaves through all the areas the player can explore.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kGcrtkWIgM"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kGcrtkWIgM

There are lots of ways a player can spend time in the game: exploring, battling enemies, and setting up a home base for crafting and resting. Brandon says writing music to reinforce the safe nature of the homebase was kind of a challenge, because they're not called on to do that in their other scores. He says they wanted to remind players to take a moment and enjoy their journey through Aeturnum.

Episode tracklist:

all tracks composed by Ramin Djawadi and Brandon Campbell

New World: Miracle of Azoth; A New World; Solemn Omens; Aeturnum; The Angry Earth; Embark; Homeward Bound

Thanks to Dick Roberts for production assistance and Talia Rotenberg, Fortyseven Communications