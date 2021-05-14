Tom Salta Shares Decades Of Game Music Expertise

Tom Salta has decades of experience composing music for video games, including Killer Instinct Season 3, Halo The Fall of Reach, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon and dozens of other scores. Recently he embarked on a new project to share the expertise he's gained over the years with his Masterclass series of courses that explore the challenges of writing music for games. He says it's his way of giving back and helping aspiring game composers.

Tom says the inspiration for his Masterclass series was to create a way for composers to have access to the same high-quality learning sessions that are ofered at conferences like Game SoundCon and the Game Developers' Conference without the need to travel. When asked why he'd reveal all his hard-won secrets of success, Tom says, "better composers make the game music community a better place for all."

Episode tracklist:

tracks composed and performed by Celldweller (Klayton) and Atlas Plug (Tom Salta)

Killer Instinct Season 3: A Shattered Eyedol; Nocturne in Blood

