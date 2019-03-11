© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Ex-Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano And Wife Convicted On Multiple Bribery Charges

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published March 11, 2019 at 1:51 PM EDT
mangano_apricharddrew_181219.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano

Former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife have been found guilty on multiple counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors alleged Mangano directed government contracts and loans in exchange for gifts and a no-show job for his wife.

Mangano was found guilty of federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud, among other charges.

Mangano plans to appeal the decision.

“We remain confident that we’ll be vindicated. It’s a tough legal system, it’s a brutal legal system, it’s a long, long emotionally draining, tough system.”

Linda Mangano was found guilty of obstruction of justice and two counts of lying to the FBI.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandEd Manganocrime
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah